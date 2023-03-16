MANILA Water Co., Inc. said it would maximize the production of its treatment plants and water sources to meet an expected surge in demand during the summer months.

“These measures are part of Manila Water’s commitment to ensure that our customers continue to receive 24/7 water services, especially during the summer season where demand normally spikes by 15% due to higher temperatures,” said Arnold A. Mortera, Manila Water chief operating officer for the east zone, in a media release.

The water concessionaire has implemented initiatives to ensure adequate reserves of water supply for its 7.4 million customers, the company said.

Manila Water said it has implemented some operational adjustments in its Cardona water treatment plant in Rizal to maximize its daily water treatment capacity, while also being able to supply high-quality water to its customers.

To date, the Cardona plant treats an average of 106.2 million liters per day (MLD), which is 30.9 MLD higher than the average of 70.24 MLD from last year.

The company also said that two of its water treatment plants in Balara, Quezon City have also maximized their “backwash recovery program,” which pertains to retreating the by-product of the water treatment process. The program has resulted in the treatment of an average of 24.7 MLD in the past two months.

In January, Manila Water inaugurated the Novaliches-Balara aqueduct which, conveys up to 1,000 million liters of water per day.

Manila Water also ensured that its water conveyances and facilities will be fully functional as it continues to pursue a reduction in water losses through immediate repair of leaks and rehabilitation pipes.

In 2022, Manila Water said that water losses recorded a low level of 12.69%.

Meanwhile, Manila Water said that water security and reliability will remain part of its service improvement program.

It plans to bring additional water sources through its 20-MLD Marikina portable water treatment plant and its Wawa-Calawis water supply system in Antipolo, which can supply up to 80 MLD.

In February, Manila Water announced that the Wawa-Calawis water supply system is nearing completion, currently at 82%.

Manila Water serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, which is made up of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose