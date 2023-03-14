AIRASIA Philippines said that it saw a 95% increase in the number of seats sold to guests traveling in the month of March to 475,000 from a year ago driven by its competitive pricing.

“AirAsia’s competitive pricing is still seen as among the top motivators for guests choosing to fly with us,” AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Country Head Steve F. Dailisan said in a press release.

“Our effort of mounting different online and on-ground travel promos is our way of providing the best value for our guests’ hard-earned money,” he added.

For the budget carrier, the top destinations booked during the period are Cebu, Boracay, Tacloban, Taipei, Bangkok, and Seoul.

Meanwhile, the airline will be offering another round of “P1SO” seat sale, which its customers can book from March 13 to March 19.

Through the promo, AirAsia guests can enjoy a peso one-way base fare to Boracay, Bohol, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, Davao, Kalibo, Cagayan de Oro, and Roxas from Manila; and Boracay, Puerto Princesa, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro from Cebu-Mactan International Airport.

Meanwhile, AirAsia guests may book for P511 to P2,811 international destinations such as Macao, Taipei, Bangkok, Bali, Tokyo, and Osaka for travels from Sept. 4, 2023 to Aug. 13, 2024.

“We advise our guests to plan ahead and book their flights earlier to enjoy affordable rates. We also invite our guests to regularly visit our website and download the airasia SuperApp for exciting deals on hotels and activities,” Mr. Dailisan said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile