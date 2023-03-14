LOGISTICS provider Mober is aiming to offer faster and more reliable deliveries as it partnered with location technology company what3words.

In a statement on Monday, Mober said the partnership allows its customers to provide the exact delivery address via three assigned words that represent a real-world location.

It said delivery time could be improved as what3words has divided the world into a grid of 3 meters by 3 meters squares and gave each square a unique three-word identifier called a what3words address. The customer can then input the three-word combination at the Mober app checkout to avail of seamless delivery.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ shopping experience, and our new partnership with what3words is a prime example of that commitment. It avoids causing delayed delivery as customers do not need to explain street directions or landmarks to the drivers,” Mober Chief Executive Officer Dennis Ng said.

“This deal also provides our partner retailers with increased confidence that their goods will be delivered on time and without any hassle. In addition to our sustainability efforts with our electric vehicle deliveries, what3words’ accurate mapping will also help us further save energy from missed or wrong addresses,” he added.

Mober said complex street addresses have often caused delayed deliveries, especially in areas such as Bulacan, Cavite, and Cebu City.

“Deliveries are often impacted by poor addressing. Whether it’s an inaccurate street address, duplicate road name, or a condominium with multiple entrances. With what3words, Mober’s delivery capabilities will reach new heights of precision, as customers can specify their location to any 3m x 3m square,” what3words Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Sheldrick said.

what3words has offices in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, India, South Korea, and Mongolia. It has raised over 100 million euros in capital from investors like Intel, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, and Sony Innovation Fund.

Mober’s clients include IKEA for last-mile delivery, Nespresso for warehouse-to-store delivery, and SM Appliance Center for same-day delivery. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave