PLDT Inc. earned a Gold Provider certification from Cisco which is seen to increase the telco’s market recognition and provide it with more opportunities.

In a press release, the company said the distinction recognized its performance in delivering and supporting Cisco-powered services, which are Cisco Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN), Meraki SD-WAN, and Meraki Access Point.

The company said it has been delivering managed networking services through its SD-WAN, Branch-in-a-Box, and Beyond Fiber.

“These services help uplift and accelerate businesses in their cloud journey through faster access to their applications via the internet while delivering resilient and secure network connectivity,” PLDT First Vice-President and Head of Enterprise and International Business Groups Albert Mitchell L. Locsin said.

The Cisco certification is said to have been achieved through a third-party audit of PLDT’s managed networking solutions processes, which cover product and marketing, capacity management, and after-support and customer experience management.

“We are honored and gratified by this achievement as it encapsulates PLDT’s commitment to delivering the best possible experience to our enterprise customers, from simple services to more complex solutions such as SD-WAN,” said Benedict Patrick V. Alcoseba, first vice-president and head of enterprise product management and marketing of PLDT.

“This achievement is a testament to PLDT’s expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional network and technology solutions to its customers. With this designation, PLDT is poised to support the digital transformation of businesses in the Philippines and drive economic growth on a global scale,” Cisco Philippines Managing Director Zaza Soriano-Nicart said.

