AYALA CORP.’s board of directors approved the issuance of preferred nonvoting shares up to P15 billion with an oversubscription option of P10 billion more, it announced on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing, the listed diversified conglomerate said the issuance’s base amount is between P10 billion and P15 billion, which could bring up to P25 billion including the oversubscription.

The matter would be subject to regulatory requirements and will be presented to its stockholders for approval at their annual stockholders’ meeting, which is set on April 28.

“Appropriate disclosures shall be made once the terms have been finalized,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the company’s board also amended its audit committee charter to align with the requirements of the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard and Integrated Corporate Governance Report to reflect existing practices.

Its sustainability committee charter will also be amended to update the sustainability panel’s roles and responsibilities.

Shares in Ayala Corp. fell by 1.64% to P10.50 to close at P630.50 apiece. — Adrian H. Halili