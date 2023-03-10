MR. DIY to open 13 stores on March 17 to 19  

HOME products retailer MR. DIY is set to open 13 stores across the country from March 17 to 19 as part of its expansion in the Philippines.

In a statement on Thursday, MR. DIY said that the 13 new branches will be spread across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The new branches will be in malls and commercial areas in Kidapawan City in Mindanao; Lemery in Batangas; Nueva Ecija; San Carlos City in Negros Occidental; and Victorias City also in Negros Occidental.

MR. DIY is also set to open branches at GIG Mall in Las Piñas; Culiat Town Center in Quezon City; Puregold Tanza in Cavite; and RFC Molino Mall in Bacoor, Cavite.

Other areas identified in the press release are Lanao del Norte; Virac, Catanduanes; Zamboanga City; and Zamboanga Del Sur.

“MR. DIY stays true to its commitment to bring affordable and high-quality tool and items to keep you covered whether you are redecorating or modifying your home, refreshing your home decors, or sprucing up your backyard for fun summer activities with your friends and loved ones,” it said.

MR. DIY has over 2,000 stores across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Cambodia, India, Turkey, and Spain.

The retailer offers about 18,000 shelf-keeping units across categories such as hardware, household and furnishing, electrical, stationery and sports equipment, toys, car accessories, jewelry, and cosmetics. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave