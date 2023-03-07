AYALA HEALTHCARE Holdings, Inc. or AC Health has completed building 75% of its cancer care hospital in time for its opening in the third quarter of 2023, it said in a press release on Monday.

“The Healthway Cancer Care Hospital will be the first comprehensive and dedicated cancer hospital in the country offering a complete range of cancer services, from screening, diagnosis, treatment, to post-cancer care,” the Ayala Corp. unit said.

The hospital, which broke ground in 2021, would include 18 chemotherapy infusion units, two linear accelerators, and essential diagnostic and imaging machines.

“The progress of this facility clearly shows the Ayala group’s vision to build the country’s first dedicated cancer specialty hospital,” said Ayala Corp.’s Fernando Zobel de Ayala.

The hospital’s main focus is to improve the overall experience of patients and provide multi-disciplinary cancer care.

According to AC Health, this is the country’s first dedicated cancer hospital, and it continues to partner with various medical corporations in the field to provide care for cancer patients.

“Our goal is to offer the best value private hospital for cancer care,” said AC Health President and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo.

“We are working with our partners to ensure that our cancer hospital will provide very competitive rates for diagnostics, radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery to a broader base of Filipino patients,” he added. — Adrian H. Halili