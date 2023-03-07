MORE Electric and Power Co. or MORE Power has fully energized its 30/36 megavolt amperes (MVA) New Megaworld substation in Iloilo City, the power distribution utility announced on Monday.

“The energization of the substation marks a significant milestone for MORE Power, in fulfilling its mandate of providing reliable and cost-efficient electric power distribution service to Iloilo City,” Roel Z. Castro, president and chief executive officer of MORE Power, said in a media release.

The 30/36 MVA substation is the first permanent substation project of MORE Power, which took over as Iloilo City’s electric distribution utility in February 2020.

The newly energized substation is said to be equipped with modern machinery, technology, and a digital interface for easy connection to grid applications and an online dissolved gas analyzer (DGA).

“With the substation now operational, the business park and its surrounding areas will have a more stable and reliable power supply, making it an ideal location for businesses looking to invest in Iloilo City,” MORE Power said.

The substation located in Iloilo Business Park is expected to bring reliable power capacity to the area.

“With the completion of the New Megaworld Substation, MORE Power is confident that it can provide a more stable and reliable power supply to its customers in Iloilo City,” the company said.

The power distribution utility said it worked in partnership with Megaworld Corp. for the development of the substation. — Ashley Erika O. Jose