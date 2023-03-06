FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) signed an interline agreement with Emirates to boost connectivity for both airlines through sharing of networks.

“We are happy to embark on this new interline partnership with Emirates that expands the choices available to Philippine Airlines passengers, who now gain easier access to more destinations across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa via our flights to Dubai,” PAL Vice-President for Sales Salvador “Bud” Britanico said in a media release.

“We are eager to expand our reach to various international markets and exciting destinations and help stimulate business and tourist travel for global citizens, as well as provide better service to our fellow Filipinos living and working in overseas nations,” he added.

In the release, PAL said the partnership, which is now in effect, will provide access to passengers of the United Arab Emirates flag carrier to 19 Philippine domestic destinations operated by the local airline.

Among these destinations are Cotabato, Davao, Iloilo, Kalibo, and two Asian regional points via Manila.

For PAL passengers, the interline agreement will allow them to access 21 cities operated by Emirates including Cairo, Frankfurt, Casablanca, and London via Dubai.

“The Philippines is one of our strongest consumer markets and we’re pleased to sign a new interline agreement with the country’s flag carrier. The partnership with Philippine Airlines will help open new links for trade and tourism that will drive more inbound traffic into the Philippines, and expand Emirates’ footprint in East Asia,” Emirates Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said.

In the coming months, Mr. Kazim said the two airlines are looking to further expand the cooperation by including additional points via Cebu. — Justine Irish D. Tabile