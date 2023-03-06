INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) will be opening a new berth at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) to increase its capacity and enable the handling of ultra-large container vessels.

“We are optimistic of the prospect of welcoming ultra large container vessels at the Port of Manila and are preparing to accommodate the added volume that these more efficient ships will bring,” ICTSI Executive Vice-President Christian R. Gonzales said in a statement.

“With these developments, our goal is to outpace demand and ensure the efficient flow of trade from the port to the local supply chain,” he added.

In a press release, the company said that the berth, which will have a design depth of 15 meters, will be able to handle 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Berth 8 will operate with a minimum of four quay cranes with half expected to be delivered in 2025.

At present, MICT is capable of handling non-Panamax ships through its berths 6 and 7 operated by five quay cranes, which is expected to be six this year.

The additional berth will increase the total capacity of MICT to 200,000 TEUs in time for the expected increase in cargo volume as the country approaches full reopening.

Berth 8 will also add 400 meters of quay and 12 hectares of yard phase that the company will construct in phases.

ICTSI operates the MICT under a 50-year concession agreement. The company engages in the business of port development, management, and operations. It has terminals and projects located in Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. — Justine Irish D. Tabile