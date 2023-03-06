THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) had approved its policy on the registration and monitoring of containers that will help address the problems of port users and truckers.

In a press release, the PPA said ARTA had acknowledged the port agency’s trusted Operator Program-Container Registry and Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS) as a “good practice.”

“This is a welcome development, considering the concerns raised about the program, but the green light of ARTA means TOP-CRMS is the best option to solve the current problems,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said.

“ARTA acknowledged the problem on container deposits and empty container returns and recognized that the PPA through TOP-CRMS is providing the solution to the long-time problems of the port users and truckers,” the agency said.

PPA quoted ARTA as saying that the TOP-CRMS met the criteria for cost-saving mechanisms including the fee on container deposits and port access roads, and has reduced the dwell time of empty container returns to less than 72 hours.

TOP-CRMS is also said to be economical with a net benefit of P470.73 billion compared with the P472.04 billion of the Container Ledger Account and P471.89 billion of the Electronic Tracking of Containerized Cargo system of the Bureau of Customs under the 10-year implementation period.

“To break it down, TOP-CRMS aims to lower logistics cost by replacing the status quo of container deposit that amounts to P10,000-P30,000 with a P250 container deposit insurance and P730 container monitoring fee,” the PPA said.

The PPA system is also expected to reduce the empty container handling costs by lowering the existing charge of P6,400 to P3,520.

Mr. Santiago said that the PPA will continue to fine-tune the program and monitor its implementation so that the necessary adjustments will be done as necessary.

“TOP-CRMS seeks to remove the payment of container deposits and to efficiently manage the return of empty containers. In fact, there have been a series of public consultations and we have adjusted based on the need of the stakeholders,” said Mr. Santiago. — Justine Irish D. Tabile