Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has welcomed plans to build two hyperscale data centers in Luzon.

The proposed establishment of the two data centers in Tarlac province and New Clark City by ENDEC Development Corp. and Diode Ventures, LLC was “a result” of Mr. Marcos’ roundtable discussion with businessmen in New York in September last year, the Presidential Communications Office said in a press release on Thursday.

“This is important for us. We’re left behind when it comes to digitalization. That’s why the push for data centers, fiber optics and satellite is one of our priorities,” Mr. Marcos told ENDECGROUP, Inc. Managing Director William Johnson in a meeting at the presidential palace.

The president said the projects would enable the Philippines to catch up with other countries in terms of digitalization.

According to the Palace, ENDEC committed to starting the project in the first quarter of 2024.

The company will work with a local renewable energy firm for the project’s electricity requirements, the Palace said.

The company vowed to use 100% renewable energy sourced from solar, wind and hydro to sustain the projected 700 MW monthly power consumption of its data centers.

“According to ENDEC, it would secure separate energy sources to ensure that the country’s power grids will not be affected by its operation,” the PCO said.

Hyperscale data centers are massive business-critical facilities built by companies with vast data processing and storage needs.

In September, ENDECGROUP, Inc. and Diode Ventures, LLC joined a roundtable meeting on digital infrastructure during Mr. Marcos’ visit to New York.

ENDEC Development Corp., a subsidiary of ENDECGROUP, Inc., is the main developer of the projects, the Palace said.

It added that Diode Ventures, LLC, a subsidiary of the global company Black & Veatch (BV), is the development partner of ENDEC Development Corp. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza