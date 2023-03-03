GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it is exploring a new satellite technology solution that it expects to allow the company to gain additional coverage.

“Globe is exploring new satellite technology solutions to reach more people, especially in far-flung areas that do not have any terrestrial network coverage,” Globe Director and Head of Network Strategy and Technology Enablement Gerhard Tan said in a press release.

In February, Globe and its partner Lynk Global conducted a field trial of the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite, making the telco company the first one to do so.

The field trial took place in Bataan from Feb. 16 to 20 in which the LEO satellite’s connectivity for short messaging service (SMS) and emergency alerts was tested.

In 2022, the companies signed an agreement for Globe to be able to use the LEO satellite as a mobile base station for standard unmodified phones.

“Our network of satellites that work as cell towers in space paves the way for Globe to enhance their mobile coverage of the Philippines,” Lynk Vice President for Asia-Pacific James Alderdice said.

In April this year, the firm is set to launch its global commercial service which will provide roaming-like periodic SMS services and broadcast emergency alerts.

“LEO Satellites will dominate the space industry. It will create a strong wave of opportunity to connect the unconnected. This satellite technology will revolutionize basic cellular service and the internet in the country, enabling a digitally connected Philippines,” Mr. Tan said.

The new satellite currently undergoing trial is expected to “augment Globe’s existing terrestrial networks and provide cellular connectivity to more Filipinos in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile