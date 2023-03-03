ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. said its subsidiary Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. will now proceed with the development of its 100-megawatt (MW) Tanay wind power after securing height clearance for the project.

“This is a major permitting clearance for our Tanay Wind Power Project. With the height clearance from CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), the project development can proceed,” Gerry P. Magbanua, president of Alternergy, said in a media release.

The renewable energy company placed the elevations of its wind power project in Rizal’s Tanay town at 300 to 600 meters above sea level.

Alternergy said the project site is adjacent to its 54-MW Pililla, Rizal wind farm, which started operations in 2015.

“We are very pleased that finally we have the go signal that all the wind turbines generators to be installed by our Tanay Wind Power Project will not in any way create interference with the aviation navigational path and will ensure safety operations,” Knud Hedeager, director and co-founder of Alternergy, said.

He said the clearance “went through a painstaking and thorough process of technical studies and consultations with government aviation authorities with inputs from international and local aviation experts.”

Alternergy is targeting to develop up to 1,370 MW of renewable energy sources such as onshore and offshore wind, solar, and run-of-river hydropower projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose