D.M. Wenceslao & Associates, Inc. (DMW) has reached an 88-percentile rank in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment as of February 2023, the listed company said.

S&P Global’s sustainability assessment covers about 10,000 real estate companies internationally. It is an annual ranking of companies’ sustainability practices through environmental, social, governance, and economic criteria.

“We firmly believe that it is our collective responsibility to create a resilient and equitable world for future generations,” the company said in a disclosure to the stock market.

The property development company has placed in the 88-percentile rank, with 100 being the highest.

“As one of the biggest property companies in the Philippines, DMW strives to create city-scale real estate products which will contribute to sustainable local and national development,” the company said.

DMW is the master developer of Aseana City, a reclamation project along the Manila Bay coastal area spanning 107.5 hectares.

Its subsidiaries include Aseana Residential Holdings Corp.; Aseana Holdings, Inc.; Aseana City Transport & Travel Corp.; Bay Area Holdings, Inc.; and Fabricom, Inc.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, DMW shares closed unchanged at P6.89 apiece. — Adrian H. Halili