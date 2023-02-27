ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. through its unit has secured offshore wind service contracts for exclusive rights to explore, develop, and utilize wind resources in Tablas Strait.

In a media release, Knud Hedeager, chief executive officer of Alternergy unit Pililla AVPC Corp., said the service contracts for the offshore wind power projects “were subjected to rigid technical, legal and financial review by the DoE (Department of Energy) since July 2022.”

The renewable energy company said it was awarded three separate wind energy service contracts for the Tablas Strait wind projects which cover about 120,000 hectares.

Mr. Hedeager said Tablas Strait, which separates the provinces of Oriental Mindoro and Antique, is suitable for offshore wind development as identified by a World Bank study.

“Our Tablas Strait Offshore Wind power projects are located in one of the zones identified by a World Bank study that is most suited to offshore wind development. We look forward to proceeding with the pre-development activities particularly technical studies and resource assessment,” he said.

To date, Pililla AVPC has secured four wind energy service contracts. In 2022, it secured a service contract for Calavite Passage in Occidental Mindoro.

Last year, Alternergy announced its partnership with Shell Overseas Investment B.V. to explore the offshore wind potential in Calavite Passage.

“Shell will bring in its global track record, supply chain access, and technical expertise in developing large-scale bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind projects,” Alternergy said.

The renewable energy company aims to develop up to 1,370 megawatts of renewable energy sources such as onshore and offshore wind, solar, and run-of-river hydropower projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose