THE data center arm of PLDT, Inc. will be expanding the capacity of its largest operational data center by 12 megawatts (MW) to power an additional 1,600 racks.

In a press release, ePLDT, Inc. said it will be increasing the capacity of VITRO Makati 2 (VM2) to 3,360 racks — the framework that houses computing equipment — running on 20 MW total power capacity.

“The expansion of VM2 will enable ePLDT to accommodate additional requirements of existing customers and to keep up with the country’s ever-increasing data center demands,” ePLDT President and Chief Executive Officer Victor S. Genuino said.

“We take pride in the standards and reach we have achieved with our data centers. We will continue to scale and push boundaries to maintain ePLDT’s position as the premier data center hub in the Philippines,” Mr. Genuino added.

The increased capacity is expected to be ready by March to accommodate the surging data center demand in the country, the company said.

“VM2 connects directly to major international cable landing stations in the country, directing massive global data into VITRO’s network,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the company said that it will be building its 11th data center in the Philippines at a 5-hectare lot in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The new data center, VITRO Sta. Rosa, will have an initial power capacity of 14 MW in early 2024, which ePLDT said will further increase to 50 MW once it is fully operational.

The company described VITRO Sta. Rosa as “the largest and most advanced data center in the country.”

ePLDT is said to operate the widest data center network in the country. It offers a total rack capacity of nearly 10,000 to meet the requirements of local and global enterprises across various key industries. — Justine Irish D. Tabile