CENTURY Peak Holdings Corp. on Monday said its cement manufacturing unit has started distributing its cement products in key markets in the Visayas.

“We are looking at the markets where we can make an impact and the Visayas region, particularly in Cebu, Palawan, Mindoro, Bohol and Dumaguete, are included in our initial phase of distribution,” said Century Peak Vice President for Finance Katrina C. Cheng in a statement.

Century Peak Cement Manufacturing Corp. recently entered the cement market after the Department of Trade and Industry granted quality standard certification for its Pro (blended hydraulic) and Prime (Portland) cement products.

The certificate means that the variants meet or exceed the requirements set by the Bureau of Philippine Standards.

With its pier located near the manufacturing plant in Pinamungajan, Cebu, the company said it is easier to transport cement products throughout the country, especially in the Visayas.

“As a locally developed brand, we put first the interest of the nation and our countrymen. It begins, naturally with our product that meets the standards set by the certifying bodies that ensure quality,” Ms. Cheng said.

“We are also targeting underserved localities that may not have much option in terms of cement brands and, by doing so, create for consumers a choice,” she added.

The cement producer is also engaged in the manufacturing, production, and merchandising of cement, cement products, and by-products, including their derivatives and all kinds of minerals and building materials. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera