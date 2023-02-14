ABOITIZ Power Corp. (AboitizPower) said on Monday that it will lead the Philippine-Japan consortium in exploring the development of technologies for the local renewable energy (RE) sector.

“With this consortium, the Philippines and Japan can make a significant impact on our transition towards a more sustainable future. Our partnerships represent a powerful alliance that will drive technological innovation and harness the power of renewable energy,” said Sabin M. Aboitiz, chairman of AboitizPower, in a media release.

The consortium comprises AboitizPower, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., IKS Co. Ltd., and Amber Kinetics. The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last week to advance the development of the RE sector in the country.

AboitizPower said the move might lead to exploration and expansion outside the Philippines, specifically in neighboring countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Japan, and Australia.

The company said that under the MoU, “the parties will leverage their respective new-generation technologies and expertise to optimize renewable energy development in the Philippines while contributing to energy cost savings and grid stability.”

The listed power company quoted Tatsuya Watanabe, Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ senior managing executive officer and president of energy solution and marine engineering, as saying: “Now, we must be faced with a large amount of renewable energy penetration to a power system and a sharp increase in fossil fuel prices.”

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has interests in energy solutions development including energy equipment to management systems.

Takashi Imai, president of IKS, said the company will help stabilize the energy supply in the country through IKS technology. IKS is a power engineering company that has expertise in planning, designing and implementing various technologies in the RE sector, as well as electrification and natural gas development projects.

Amber Kinetics is a manufacturer of grid-scale kinetic energy systems.

AboitizPower said it hopes to address grid stability issues in the country through its partnership with the consortium that will develop technology-based solutions.

It added that Amber Kinetics plans to engage in flywheel energy storage systems or FESS.

“It will establish an integrated system that will enable ancillary services applications that provide grid stability working in consonance with renewable energies, power generation, and turbines as a distributed energy resource and by cooperating with other parties in micro-grids,” AboitizPower said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose