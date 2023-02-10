A UNIT of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has partnered with CIMIC Group’s Leighton Asia’s Philippines branch for the Candaba third viaduct project, which it projected to cost P6.1 billion.

The five-kilometer project is under NLEX Corp., a subsidiary of the toll road arm of MPIC, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.

NLEX Corp. President and General Manager Luigi L. Bautista said in a press release on Thursday that the company chose to award the project to CIMIC Group’s construction business focused in Asia.

“We trust their knowledge and expertise when it comes to building safe and high-quality roads and bridges, having completed a lot of our major projects, with the NLEX Harbor Link as the most recent one,” said Mr. Bautista.

The project located between Pulilan, Bulacan and Apalit, Pampanga will be serving Metro Manila, and Central and North Luzon.

The third viaduct will be built in the middle of the two existing viaducts, with construction works to start within the first quarter of 2023 until 2024.

NLEX Corp. said the Candaba third viaduct project “will make travel safer and easier as it expands the road from three lanes without shoulder to three lanes with inner and outer shoulder in each direction.”

Before the project, the tollway company upgraded the bridge’s link slabs and columns and added lay-bys in both directions of the bridge.

The company is also undertaking a safety upgrade of the southbound portion of the viaduct, which it deemed necessary to ensure the safety of motorists. — Justine Irish D. Tabile