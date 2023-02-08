RAZON-Led Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (Prime Infra) said on Tuesday that it had spent about P134.5 million on various access to clean water and sanitation projects for marginalized communities.

“Across our businesses in the water, energy and waste management sectors, we are driven by our commitment to build better lives and resilient economies—whether in the development of critical infrastructure or through the social projects we implement with our partner communities,” Prime Infra President and Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Lucci, said in a media release.

Manila Water Co., Inc. also led by Enrique K. Razon, Jr., through Manila Water Foundation, said that it had spent over P100 million for access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in marginalized communities and public institutions.

In 2022, Manila Water Foundation said it served over 2.54 million beneficiaries in 117 locations.

Prime Infra also said that its programs and initiatives focusing on socio-cultural preservation, capacity building, and health and disaster resilience are distributed with its units, WawaJVCo Inc., Ahunan Power Inc.; and Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS).

Prime Infra has interests in developing assets related to energy, water and waste management and infrastructure.

“Our goal is to continue to work in partnership with our project’s host local governments and communities as they lead and ultimately deliver the much-needed socio-economic benefits that will uplift their lives,” Mr. Lucci said.

Prime Infra added that its waste solutions company, PWS, continues to conduct its information drive to educate the public on waste management.

Last month, PWS announced that it had fully acquired ARN Central Waste Management, Inc., a Cebu-based waste management company that offers treatment services and air purification. — Ashley Erika O. Jose