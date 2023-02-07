LALAMOVE Automotive has partnered with QSJ Motors Phils Inc. for a new vehicle rental program in a bid to help the delivery business of existing and potential partner drivers and fleet operators.

In a statement on Monday, Lalamove Automotive said the partnership for the new vehicle rental program was formalized in a recent memorandum of agreement signing in Angeles City with QSJ Motors Phils.

QSJ Motors Phils is an importer and dealer of trucks, heavy equipment, and industrial machinery.

“The program offers existing and future Lalamove partner drivers and fleet operators with a host of options to rent or rent-to-own a vehicle, enabling them to start their profitable delivery business with Lalamove,” the company said.

The requirements for interested program applicants include two government-issued identification cards, proofs of billing, and proofs of income worth at least three months for new applicants or e-wallet screenshots, or one month’s worth of transaction history for existing Lalamove partner drivers.

Lalamove Automotive’s vehicle rental program is available for existing and aspiring partner drivers and fleet operators aiming to earn as much as P170,000 with their trucks, or are eyeing to expand their delivery fleet at minimal costs.

Qualified partner drivers and fleet operators can choose from short-term and rent-to-own payment options to incrementally own their vehicles.

“This joint venture makes vehicle ownership for Lalamove much easier and more flexible than ever in a short-term period. Lalamove Automotive and QSJ Motors are indeed making the impossible possible as we help more Filipinos jumpstart a new livelihood through Lalamove,” Lalamove Automotive General Operations Manager Jeff Balanga said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave