AIRASIA Philippines is set to operate flights to three cities in China between February and March amid the foreign country’s partial reopening to leisure travelers.

In a press release, the carrier said that it will be operating weekly flights to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and the special administrative region of Macao.

“The final piece of the puzzle that will complete the recovery process of the aviation industry is here. Now that China is opening its borders to the world, a new era of tourism, trade and commerce is set to emerge,” AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Ricardo P. Isla said.

Before the pandemic, the low-cost carrier flew over 750,000 guests to and from China, according to Mr. Isla.

AirAsia will operate three-times-a-week flights to Guangzhou starting Feb. 15, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the carrier will be flying four times weekly to Shenzhen every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday beginning March 2.

For Macao, AirAsia will be returning with its thrice-weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday on March 2.

AirAsia also announced a “Buy 1, Take 1” promo which will go as low as P158 one-way base fare for domestic flights, and P828 one-way base fare for international travel until Sept. 30.

The promo will apply to AirAsia members and will run from Feb. 6 to 12 from Manila, Cebu, and Clark airports.

AirAsia is one of the top low-cost airlines in the Philippines. It flies a total of 15 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations as of April last year.

It offers all its flight and ancillary products on its integrated platform airasia Super App, in which guests can book flights and hotels, deliveries, cabs, and do online shopping. — Justine Irish D. Tabile