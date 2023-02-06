CROSS-BORDER payments platform Payoneer is seeking collaborations with the local business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in a bid to strengthen the latter’s growth.

“I think it’s really important to bring together all the different stakeholders that are involved in cross-border international business so we can interact, engage, and learn from each other on how to take the customer experience to the next level,” Payoneer Regional Vice President of South East Asia Miguel Warren said during a recent forum at the New Clark City in Tarlac.

“At Payoneer, it’s our goal to help customers grow internationally, to go global, and to be able to help them realize all the potential that tomorrow holds,” he added.

Rosario Cajucom-Bradbury, managing director of the Contact Center Association of the Philippines, said that the Philippines accounts for 40% of the global customer experience market in terms of headcount.

She added that areas outside of Metro Manila such as Iloilo, Pampanga, Angeles, Metro Clark, Bacolod, and Davao City are already being tapped for voice-based and transactional business process services.

“Our vision is to become the world’s number one experience hub for digitally enabled and customer-centric services while driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth and social growth for the Philippines,” Ms. Cajucom-Bradbury said.

The local BPO sector posted a 10.6% increase in its revenue to $29.49 billion last year, based on data from the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP). The IBPAP is eyeing to generate 1.1 million additional direct jobs by 2028.

Payoneer provides innovative solutions to help companies in the global digital economy. It serves over 2,000 top marketplaces and digital platforms. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave