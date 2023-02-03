MANILA WATER Co., Inc. targets to bring an additional 518 million liters per day (MLD) of water supply through the construction of Wawa-Calawis water supply system, the east zone water concessionaire said on Thursday.

“Through prioritizing construction of climate-resilient infrastructure in our current and future service improvement plans, we hope to continuously contribute to the administration’s Build Better More program, at the same time, to the country’s economic development,” Jose Victor Emmanuel A. De Dios, president and chief executive officer of Manila Water, said in a statement.

Manila Water said its Wawa-Calawis water supply system is now 82% complete. The project aims to bring an additional supply to over one million customers it served in the areas of Antipolo City, Teresa and Baras.

In 2022, the company said it targets to spend P181 billion for its capital investments in the next five year for its water and wastewater projects.

These projects, which will be implemented starting this year until 2027, include the development of new water sources, infrastructure, and rehabilitation of its existing facilities.

Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces get 95% of their water supply from the Angat Dam.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said last month that with the current population growth in these areas, it expects a water supply deficit by 2024 amid a lack of new water sources.

The east zone water concessionaire said its water security plan includes the Angat-La Mesa water system and the Laguna Lake water system, which would bring an additional 50 MLD of water supply for the areas of Jalajala, Baras, Morong, Cardona and Binangonan in Rizal.

“Manila Water recognizes the need for investing in infrastructure to ensure viable and reliable service to the public despite the inevitable challenges we are facing such as population increase, climate change, and disaster vulnerability,” Mr. De Dios said.

Manila Water serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, which is made up of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — AEOJ