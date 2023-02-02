THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) expects a crucial dam project that will augment water supply in the nation’s capital to be completed by the end of 2026 after it secured the necessary permits for its development.

“The Kaliwa dam has two big components — one is the tunneling and the other one is the dam. The tunnel boring machine stretches from Teresa to Morong,” said Leonor C. Cleofas, administrator of MWSS, referring to the two towns in Rizal province. “At the same time, if we can fulfill the validation of resettlement for the 46 families, then we can start with the dam.”

“The MWSS is endeavoring to complete the dam by the end of 2026,” Ms. Cleofas said in a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

Last year, the MWSS said the development of the Kaliwa Dam is pushing through after the signing of a memorandum of agreement with the indigenous peoples of Rizal and Quezon provinces.

“Our contact with China is ‘design and build.’ This includes the detailed engineering design, which is 100% complete. The tunnel boring machine started in December last year,” she said.

Ms. Cleofas added that both Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Manila Water Co., Inc. would develop a water treatment plant in Teresa, Rizal once the dam and tunnel are finished.

“Coinciding with the operation of the treatment plant, we can expect the supply of 600 million liters per day (MLD) that will be added to other water sources,” she said.

Since the MWSS is expecting the Kaliwa Dam to be completed by the end of 2026, additional water supply is expected by 2027, Ms. Cleofas said.

Last month, the MWSS warned of a possible supply shortage by 2024 due to population growth while new water sources are non-existent.

The government’s Kaliwa Dam project, also known as the New Centennial Water Source project, aims to address the expected water crisis in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces. — Ashley Erika O. Jose