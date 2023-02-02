TRAVEL application airasia Super App signed a memorandum of understanding with Archipelago International for a direct hotel partnership on Tuesday.

“The travel industry is steadily recovering after the pandemic and Archipelago is gearing up to welcome the greater influx of travelers this year as confidence to travel grows,” Archipelago International President and Chief Executive Officer John M. Flood said in a press release.

“This symbiotic partnership is greatly aligned with our goals this year of expanding our distribution and network capabilities and becoming the preferred hospitality company for guests,” he added.

The partnership is seen to expand airasia Super App’s hotel portfolio by more than 40,000 rooms and residences in over 200 locations across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceania. It includes 13 from the Philippines.

Among these hotels are Andrew L. Tan’s Hotel Lucky Chinatown, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, and Belmont Hotel Mactan.

Also part of the partnership are eight under Cocotel Hotels and Resorts, which are Tropicana Castle Dive Resort, The Mang-Yan Grand Hotel, Brisa Marina Beach Resort, Pier Uno Dive Resort, Safari Hotel & Villas, Laguna Technopark Hotel, La Andrew L. Tanirginia Leisure Park and Amusement Resort, and Paseo Premiere Hotel.

The remaining two hotels are Forest Crest Nature Hotel & Resort and Caliraya Ecoville Recreation and Farm Resort.

Currently, the integrated travel platform has more than 700,000 hotels worldwide. It offers more travel alternatives to its users by combining AirAsia flight tickets with the best hotel reservation prices in airasia.

In a separate press release, AirAsia Philippines announced that it successfully opened its Tokyo via Narita route, which took off at 84% load factor.

“Our maiden flight to Tokyo is just one of the many regional destinations we plan to open this first quarter of the year as we aim to fully restore our international capacity in coming months,” AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Ricardo P. Isla said in a statement.

According to the carrier, the flight route was the second top-selling international destination for January and is expected to revitalize Japan as AirAsia’s top destinations

AirAsia Philippines or Philippines AirAsia, Inc. flies a total of 15 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations as of April 2022, making it one of the country’s top low-cost airlines. — Justine Irish D. Tabile