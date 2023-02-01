ENERGY Development Corp. (EDC), the renewable energy arm of First Gen Corp., said on Tuesday that it will power Japanese waste management and recycling company Guun Co., Ltd.’s shift to renewable energy (RE).

Carlos Lorenzo L. Vega, vice-president and head of First Gen’s power marketing and economics, said Guun aims to decarbonize its Philippine operations through renewables.

“This greening of supply chains is necessary if we truly want to be a part of the solution to our climate crisis and at the same time, future-proof our businesses,” Mr. Vega said in a media release on Tuesday.

The Japanese waste management and recycling company targets to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 42% by 2030. Its Philippine branch which is located in Consolacion, Cebu generates about 8,000 tons of fluff fuel each year.

Fluff fuel is a form of alternative fuel from waste plastics and residual waste which is used in cement plants as a substitute for coal. EDC said this form of recycling also contributes to Guun’s CO2 emissions as “it entails huge electricity that primarily contributes to carbon dioxide emissions because it is usually sourced from coal.”

EDC is sourcing the renewables from its geothermal facility whose output is considered baseload energy. The company’s RE brand is called Geo 24/7.

The RE company said that Guun’s move to switch to baseload renewable energy is based on its target to directly or indirectly reduce CO2 emissions in its recycling activities.

After switching to renewables, Guun expects to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50-55% in its entire recycling process, which translates to about 261 tons of CO2 emissions.

“Looking at all providers of this 24/7 source of RE, we chose to partner with First Gen because of its proven track record in supplying geothermal power to its customers all over the country,” Takeshi Konishi, senior managing director and general manager of Guun, said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose