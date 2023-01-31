IKEA Philippines said on Monday that it remains committed to working towards being more “people and planet positive” by 2030.

In a statement, the home furnishings retailer said Mober, its on-demand delivery service partner, added 10 new electric vans and two electric trucks

It described the e-trucks as “the first set of electric delivery trucks in the Philippines,” which it will use to deliver in-store and online purchases to IKEA customers across Metro Manila.

“IKEA is proud to partner with an efficient and reliable service such as Mober who also align with the sustainability practices we observe across IKEA locations all over the world,” said IKEA In-store Logistics Manager Jarek Lesniewski.