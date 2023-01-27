MANILA WATER Co., Inc. announced on Thursday a P37.3-billion investment in its wastewater master plan, which covers the construction of treatment facilities and a sewer network across the Marikina River, San Juan River, Pasig River, and Laguna Lake.

“These wastewater projects are designed to collect, convey, and treat wastewater generated within their respective catchment areas,” Manila Water said in a statement e-mailed to reporters.

The company said that P10.2 billion is allocated for the San Mateo-Rodriguez and Quezon City East sewerage systems that will cater to customers in some areas of Marikina.

The two sewerage systems, which are seen to serve around 129,000 residents by 2046, will be designed to support the Marikina River system.

Meanwhile, the P20-billion Mandaluyong West, Quezon City South, and San Juan South sewerage system will cover portions of catchments draining towards the San Juan River and Pasig River systems.

According to the company, the project will have the capacity to treat 60 million liters, expandable to 120 million liters, of wastewater per day conveyed through a 53-kilometer sewer network.

A total of P2.8 billion is allocated for the remaining segments of the North and South Pasig sewerage system aimed at protecting the Pasig River system.

“The sewerage systems will have treatment provisions for households in Pasig and portions of Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Cainta, and Taytay,” the company noted.

Manila Water also noted that the P1.6-billion Hinulugang Taktak sewerage system is already “taking shape” in Antipolo City. The project will treat 16 million liters of wastewater per day before releasing it into waterways, according to the company.

The company plans to deploy new desludging trucks and build a treatment plant to provide sanitation services to the residents of Baras, Pililla, Tanay, and Jala-jala in Rizal.

The goal is to reduce pollution produced by the company’s operations. — Arjay L. Balinbin