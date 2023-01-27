LISTED media company ABS-CBN Corp. said it hopes to expand its audience reach in Malaysia through a partnership with a local digital radio platform.

The media company announced the launch of MYX Radio, MORe, and TeleRadyo on Malaysia’s digital radio platform, SYOK of Astro Radio.

The goal is to expand ABS-CBN’s reach “across borders and cultures through various media and platforms,” the company said in a statement.

SYOK is a multi-lingual digital lifestyle and entertainment platform in Malaysia with more than 100 online radio stations, music, and podcasts, among others.

Like ABS-CBN, SYOK also hopes to widen its reach to more diverse listener groups.

ABS-CBN and GMA Network, Inc. recently signed a partnership deal to co-produce content for television and streaming provider Viu. They will collaborate on the romantic drama series Unbreak My Heart, which will be filmed in Switzerland.

The Lopez-led media company has also inked a worldwide publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group.

The deal grants Warner Chappell Music global publishing administration rights to the entire song catalog of ABS-CBN Music which will open new markets and opportunities for local composers.

The company said last year that it would explore various partnership opportunities both locally and globally. — Arjay L. Balinbin