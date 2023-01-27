LISTED infrastructure company Megawide Construction Corp.’s precast unit has bagged three new supply-and-build contracts with residential developer PHirst Park Homes, Inc. (PPHI), a company official announced on Thursday.

The precast business unit will supply precast materials for housing projects in three new PPHI locations: Naic, Cavite; Baliuag, Bulacan; and Tayabas, Quezon.

“The challenge in addressing the country’s housing backlog is not in the supply but the speed in which we can build,” Markus Hennig, executive vice-president for Megawide’s Precast and Construction Solutions, said in an emailed statement.

“Our proprietary precast technology allows us to deliver cost-effective units with greater speed and efficiency than conventional methods,” he added.

The company said its precast business continues to expand its order book by getting more projects in the horizontal housing segment.

“The company now has 11 projects with PPHI and is building a total of about 19,000 units for these sites across Luzon,” Megawide said.

“As of end Dec. 2022, the total number of houses turned over by [the precast unit] has reached more than 9,000 since it started its partnership with PPHI in 2018,” it added.

Megawide intends to build an onsite plant for faster turnover.

The company innovates through proprietary engineering technologies like precast which “enables quicker turnaround times, requires less manual labor during construction, and lowers long-term project costs,” Megawide said.

Megawide’s main precast plant is located in Taytay, Rizal. It can produce up to 168,000 cubic meters of precast units per year. — Arjay L. Balinbin