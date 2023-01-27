GCash and Grab Philippines have tied up to allow customers to use their mobile wallet as a direct payment method when using the services of the Grab platform.

In the companies’ partnership launch on Thursday, they announced that by February, GCash will be available as a direct mode of payment on the Grab platform.

“As two of the most trusted digital brands for millions of Filipinos, it is our responsibility to continue improving the overall experience when using our platforms. This means partnering with like-minded brands that share the commitment,” GCash Chief Commercial Officer Oscar A. Reyes Jr. said during the event.

“Two formidable tech companies have partnered together, worked towards our shared vision of promoting digital inclusion through cashless payments,” GrabFin Philippines President Martha Elaine A. Borja said.

Ms. Borja said many Filipinos still have not shifted to cashless payments, making this one of the drivers in pushing the partnership.

Once rolled out, Grab platform users can simply choose GCash as their payment method and pay cashless for Grab services, avoiding transfer fees that go as high as P50.

The partnership will help in encouraging more people outside Grab’s user base to download the application, said Ms. Borja.

“We are expecting, more than a shift, to encourage more users that are currently not our customers. And certainly, with the user base of GCash, we will be able to encourage more users,” Ms. Borja told reporters on the sidelines of the launch. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile