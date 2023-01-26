THE Climate Change Commission (CCC) and First Gen Corp. have partnered to help local government units (LGUs) in enhancing their climate initiatives and accessing funding for them.

“Our mission of forging collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future simply means that we cannot do it alone,” said First Gen President and Chief Operating Officer Francis Giles B. Puno in a statement on Tuesday.

“Signing an agreement with the [CCC] is completely aligned with what our company is trying to do, in addressing an important challenge that’s ahead of us — climate change,” he added.

Under the partnership, representatives from 1,715 LGUs will be involved in enhancing local climate change action plans including updated climate and disaster risk assessments, greenhouse gas inventory, and developing People’s Survival Fund (PSF) project proposals.

PSF was created under Republic Act No. 10174, which provides long-term funds for LGUs and community organizations to effectively address climate change.

The municipalities that will be participating in the collaboration are Maria Aurora in Aurora; Pantabangan and Carrangalan in Nueva Ecija; Alfonso Castañeda in Nueva Vizcaya; Lobo in Batangas; Caramoan and Garchitorena in Camarines Sur; Baungon, Impasug-ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, and Talakag in Bukidnon; and Jabonga in Agusan del Norte.

As of Jan. 19, up to 81.57% or 1,399 of the LGUs have submitted their climate change action plans to the CCC. Through partnerships and capacity-building initiatives, the commission hopes to achieve 100% compliance by 2024.

This collaboration forms part of the CCC and First Gen’s shared advocacy for strengthening local communities’ resilience to climate change and its impacts.

“Our LGUs, down to the barangays, are at the frontlines of climate change and its impacts. They need all the help they can get to have a fighting chance, but they also need transformation,” said CCC Vice-Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje.

Aside from the said initiatives, the CCC and listed power producer First Gen will also strengthen plans that promote science- and evidence-based risk assessment and sustain climate-smart leadership and governance among the target beneficiaries.