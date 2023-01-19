JOBS in medical research, business development, and technology are among the fastest-growing jobs in the Philippines, according to the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

In a statement on Wednesday, LinkedIn said the clinical research associate role topped the list of in-demand professionals, followed by business development representative.

Job seekers should be aware of the fastest-growing occupations in the country to help make informed decisions for their respective career paths, it said.

“From the rise in skills-based hiring to the demand for hybrid work, the employment landscape has been undergoing a wave of changes,” it said.

The platform said the continuing shift towards digitalization and hybrid work arrangements has led to job growth for technology specialists.

The Asian Development Bank said on July 6 that the global coronavirus pandemic has increased the need for workers to develop digital skills.

The Philippines’ unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in November, the lowest level in over 17 years, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

However, job quality worsened that month as the underemployment rate, which represents Filipinos looking for more work, inched up to 14.4% from 14.2% in October.

“While the economy is likely to be uncertain throughout most of 2023, there are bright spots in the labor market with macro-trends such as the rapid acceleration towards greater digitalization and jobs focused on business growth powering some of the strongest opportunities for job seekers,” Pooja Chhabria, a career expert from LinkedIn, said in the statement. — John Victor D. Ordoñez