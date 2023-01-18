LOGISTICS firm DHL Express has opened a larger facility in Pasig City in a bid to address customer demand and improve its operations in the country.

In a statement, the firm said it invested P254 million in the relocation of its Ortigas Service Center to a larger 4,768 square-meter lot at the Good Harvest Complex, a few minutes from the company’s old facility along C. Raymundo Ave., both in Pasig City.

“With this facility, DHL Express will continue to serve the needs of new and regular customers in Pasig City, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, San Juan, Marikina, Cainta and Taytay, Rizal. Walk-in customers can easily book or drop their shipments at the DHL retail outlet conveniently located at the entrance of the facility,” the company said.

According to DHL Express, the newly relocated Ortigas Service Center features three warehouses, a customer retail outlet, and state-of-the-art material handling equipment.

The facility is also equipped with 94 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras equipped to track shipments across the entire process within the service center. The facility also has an x-ray machine to improve the inspection of shipment content.

“Our investment in the Ortigas Service Center reaffirms our commitment to enhancing our services to meet the needs and changing demands of our customers with the highest standard of excellence,” DHL Express Philippines Country Manager Nigel Lockett said.

“This also demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and decreasing our carbon footprint with the installation of solar panels, LED lights and battery-operated forklifts for energy conservation and the deployment of electric vehicles to serve the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, DHL Express Philippines Senior Director for Operations Promod George said that the new Ortigas Service Center also features improved amenities such as an employee lounge and gym.

“We continue to upgrade our services with advanced infrastructure at our new Ortigas Service Center. With increased capacity and state-of-the-art equipment, our customers can be assured that their shipments are handled with the utmost care and security, which will support their growth in international markets,” Mr. George said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave