MEGAWORLD Corp. is bringing its Savoy hotel brand to Palawan in a move that will raise the listed property developer’s total hotel room keys to around 4,806 when the project is completed.

The 10-storey Savoy Palawan will offer 306 guest rooms and suites in varied layouts and will open its doors in a 462-hectare lot in Paragua Coastown in San Vicente, Palawan by 2028.

“As we continue to tap on the rising opportunities in Philippine tourism, we also hope to meet the demand for accommodations in San Vicente, which is known to have the longest beach line in the entire country,” Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Managing Director Cleofe C. Albiso.

Savoy Palawan will be a five-minute walk to the beach and will be beside the township’s Mangrove Reserve Park.

The hotel will have a swimming pool for adults and a separate kiddie pool, a pool deck at the third level, a fitness center, a spa with a wet and dry sauna, and a kid’s club.

Meanwhile, Savoy Palawan will house four food and beverage outlets: an all-day dining restaurant with an alfresco area, Zabana Bar & Lounge, Grill Bar with outdoor dining, and a specialty restaurant. It will also house a ballroom, smaller function rooms with pre-function areas, a business center and a meeting room.

Ms. Albiso said that the hotel will feature sustainability features as the company aims to make it a luxury green hotel.

“The hotel’s equipment and machines will be certified ‘energy-efficient’ and we will also be using recycled water for washing from our rain harvesting facility,” said Ms. Albiso.

Savoy Hotel will also have facilities for bikes as a part of the bike-friendly community of Paragua Coastown.

The hotel is the 17th hotel property launched by Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, the homegrown hotel operator of Megaworld.

To date, 12 of these 17 launched hotels are operational with the remaining five currently in the pipeline including Savoy Palawan and Grand Westside Hotel in Parañaque City which the company said is poised to be the biggest hotel in the country.

The total operational hotel rooms of the company are around 4,500 in Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Newport, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, Belmont Hotel Manila, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Twin Lakes Hotel in Tagaytay and Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo. — Justine Irish D. Tabile