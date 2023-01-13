CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. announced on Thursday its partnership with construction supplies and home improvement retailer Wilcon Depot, Inc. as the latter navigates the digital retailing model.

“In order to adapt to the new working environment and innovate towards a more digital retailing model, Wilcon Depot partnered with Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. with their enterprise-grade product, Direct Internet Access (DIA), which allows them to have a dedicated and secured internet service,” Converge said in an e-mailed statement.

Converge said its DIA enables a well-orchestrated operational process of virtual video conferences among departments, comprehensive data sharing, and coordinated logistical communication.

“Converge remains committed to supporting businesses as they adapt to new operating models to improve efficiency and increase productivity,” Converge Chief Operating Officer Jesus C. Romero said.

The company noted that it has been providing retail businesses such as Wilcon Depot with enterprise-grade fiber solutions.

“For the majority of its branches, Wilcon Depot is currently subscribed to the Converge iBiz product, a pure fiber internet plan created to provide businesses with quality connections at an affordable cost,” Converge noted.

“As the company evolves and expands with an increasing need for more bandwidth, they are hand in hand with Converge as they transition from iBiz to flexiBIZ—a business-grade connectivity solution designed for maximum efficiency during daytime business peak hours,” it added.

Wilcon Depot President and Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said: “The IT infrastructure is very important to any growing company. Especially for us as a retailer, we need data very quickly. We need the data to be consolidated back at our head office.”

In a related development, Converge previously said that it had received the go-signal from the Singapore government to provide internet connectivity in that country, strengthening its international business.

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority, through its grant letter, said that it had approved the application of the firm’s subsidiary Converge ICT Singapore Pte. Ltd. for a facilities-based operations license.

With the approval, which took effect on Jan. 3, 2022, the internet provider will be able to build infrastructure in Singapore and provide international connectivity services. — Arjay L. Balinbin