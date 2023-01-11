FURNITURE retailer IKEA Philippines has issued a recall of one of its products due to reported fall and injury incidents.

The Swedish retailer said in an advisory posted on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) website that it is recalling its Odger swivel chair in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including “2221” due to fall and injury hazards.

On its website, IKEA explained that the first two numbers refer to the year and the last two are for the week of that year, thus 2221 means year 2022, week 21.

The advisory, dated Dec. 21 last year, was sent by IKEA to the DTI’s Consumer Protection and Advocacy Bureau.

“Globally, IKEA received 19 incident reports concerning breakage of the chair’s star base, where five cases involved injuries. One of the reported injuries includes medical treatment,” the advisory said.

The retailer said that the Odger swivel chair was designed for home use, with the anthracite color having been sold to customers since October 2019.

“Since sale start, IKEA sold approximately 63,000 pieces all over the world,” the advisory said. “Improvement has been made beginning date stamp 2222.”

According to the advisory, consumers will be able to find the name and date stamp of the product underneath the seat, molded in the material of the chair.

It said IKEA is urging all customers who own an Odger swivel chair in the anthracite color with date stamps before and including 2221 “to immediately stop using it and return it to the IKEA store for a full refund.”

“Safety is a top priority for IKEA,” it added, thus it is recalling the affected swivel chair “to protect the Filipino consumers from potential risks.”

The Swedish furniture retailer opened a branch in the Philippines in November 2021 in Pasay City. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave