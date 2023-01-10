ENERGY Development Corp. (EDC), the renewable energy arm of First Gen Corp., said on Monday that it will power Mc Bride Corp.’s shift to renewable energy.

“We are more than glad to be a part of Mc Bride’s decarbonization journey by helping them reduce their carbon footprint even as they continue to grow their business through our reliable source of 100% clean and green power,” Carlos Lorenzo L. Vega, vice-president and head for power marketing, trading and economics of First Gen.

In a media release, EDC said MC Bride will switch its operations to renewables, which will involve the latter’s entire 1.39-megawatt (MW) power demand for its two facilities in Caloocan.

Mc Bride is a provider of plastic packaging to various manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods in the ASEAN region.

“Aware of the impact of plastics to the environment, the company is taking great strides to reduce this through various measures such as implementing proper waste segregation and disposal, and energy conservation,” EDC said.

Mc Bride’s move to renewable energy will allow the company to reduce its carbon footprint by 7,231 tons per carbon dioxide equivalent each year.

The company will also launch its polyethylene terephthalate bottle recycling facility to accelerate the reduction of its carbon footprint. It said it “hopes that First Gen will also be able to power it with 100% RE.”

“In line with our green goal, Mc Bride is really looking for a partner that has the same mission and care for the environment. We actually want to slowly shift to the use of renewable energy, especially considering our present situation,” Harvey S. Keh, president of Mc Bride, said.

EDC is sourcing the renewables from its geothermal facility whose output is considered baseload energy. The company’s renewable energy brand is called Geo 24/7.

On its website, EDC said that it has an installed renewable energy capacity of 1,476.59 MW. It also said geothermal energy is the company’s major power source at an installed capacity of 1,181.8 MW or 61.3% of the country’s total. — Ashley Erika O. Jose