MSPECTRUM, Inc. (Spectrum) is set to energize the Operation Brotherhood (OB) Montessori Center with renewable energy, the renewable energy firm announced on Monday.

In a media release, Spectrum said it would install a 99-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system in the educational institution that will generate 132,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually.

Spectrum said the installation would translate to an estimated savings of P900,000 per year for OB Montessori.

The partnership between Spectrum and OB Montessori is part of the latter’s commitment to sustainability and goal of helping the country reduce its carbon footprint.

The solar rooftop project is also expected to reduce OB Montessori’s carbon footprint by 94 tons, once the project is completed, Spectrum said. The reduction is equivalent to cutting around 232,200 miles in vehicle travel per year. Spectrum did not specify the timeline of the project’s completion.

“Through Spectrum’s energy expertise and end-to-end solar solutions, OB Montessori is assured to receive not just excellent and reliable service but also the necessary strong support that they will need as they transition to clean energy to further advance their existing sustainability practices,” Spectrum Chief Operating Officer Patrick Henry T. Panlilio said in a media release.

Renewable energy firm Spectrum provides tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behavior. It is backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record.

According to the press release, OB Montessori was established in 1983 and offers academic programs for preschool up to senior high school. It has five campuses located in Greenhills in San Juan City; Sta. Ana in Manila; Fairview in Quezon City; Angeles in Pampanga; and Las Piñas City.

