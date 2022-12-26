Real estate developer Arthaland Corp. listed P3 billion worth of ASEAN Green Bonds on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange (PDEx) to fund its future sustainable residential projects.

“We believe that this offer gives institutions and the public a chance to participate in this noble cause,” Arthaland Director Christopher T. Po said in a statement.

A substantial portion of the proceeds from the offer will fund new certified sustainable residential projects that the company will develop and launch within the next 10 years or more.

The bond offering comprises two tenors: five years at 8% per annum and seven years at 8.76% per annum. It is the second tranche of Arthaland’s P6 billion ASEAN Green Bond program, which established the first green framework by a real estate company.

“The ASEAN Green Bonds carry our commitment to use the proceeds only towards projects that meet minimum green building certifications and to be transparent in disclosing the environmental impact of these projects through energy savings and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions,” Mr. Po said.

Arthaland is a property developer with a portfolio composed entirely of sustainable projects certified under multiple global and national standards for green buildings.

It is the first real estate developer in Asia and the first signatory from the Philippines to the Net Zero Carbon Building Commitment of the World Green Building Council.

The company commits to fully decarbonize its portfolio by 2030 as part of its commitment to the global initiative for climate action.

Two of Arthaland’s largest projects — Cebu Exchange and Savya Financial Center — became operational this year. It also launched two new residential projects in the second half.

The first of the two residential projects, Una Apartments, broke ground at Sevina Park in Biñan, Laguna in September. The other, Eluria, broke ground in Legazpi Village, Makati City in November. — Justine Irish D. Tabile