EMPERADOR Inc. saw a 28% increase in the sales of its brandy products in North America amid increased distribution, visibility and availability globally especially in the US and Canada.

“This is in line with our relentless efforts of globalization while making Emperador Brandy a household name in other parts of the world,” Emperador International Chief Executive Officer Glenn D. Manlapaz said in a press release on Thursday.

“After performing well this year, we expect Emperador Brandy sales in North America to be even stronger in 2023,” he added.

To date, the firm’s brandy products are available at various off-premises establishments across the US and Canada.

One of its brandy products, Emperador Light, is available in the 229 outlets of Albertsons, which is a supermarket chain in North America.

Emperador Light, Solera, Gold Limited Edition, Red, and Hot Shot are available in the stores of Seafood City, a supermarket chain with branches in California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada and Washington.

The five brands are also available in the 10 stores of a Taiwanese American supermarket based in Buena Park, California called 99 Ranch Market.

The brands except Emperador Red are available in the 89 outlets of Total Wine & More across Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Texas and California, while Red is available in the 76 stores and online shop of BevMo!

Emperador is a global spirits conglomerate focused on brandy and whisky. It owns Whyte and Mackay and other brands including Fundador Brandy, The Dalmore, Jura, and Tamnavulin single malt Scotch whiskies. Its products are available in more than 100 countries.

The company is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange and Singapore Securities Exchange. — Justine Irish D. Tabile