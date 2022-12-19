ABOITIZ Power Corp. (AboitizPower) is exploring possible investments in a nuclear energy project, its top official said, adding that the listed company has ongoing talks with foreign entities on the matter.

“We are in a regular discussion with Rolls-Royce and NuScale, I think these are two entities that are ahead in terms of SMR (small modular reactor) development. From what we are told the earliest commercial operations of SMR will be in 2028,” AboitizPower President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio told reporters in a gathering on Dec. 15.

He did not give details of the involved companies nor the stage of their discussions.

On its website, Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd. said that it had designed a factory-built nuclear power plant that will offer clean, affordable energy. NuScale Power, LLC describes itself on its website as “the global leader” in small modular reactor technology.

Mr. Rubio said that more than the technology, the permitting process, and the safety policies should also be in place.

“For the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), I believe most of the agreements for the Philippines to install BNPP have expired,” he said, adding that for the safety policies, the country has to follow requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The permitting, the country-to-country agreements, the regulations, we have to follow that,” he said.

Mr. Rubio added that the projected year, 2028, for a commercially operating facility gives the country time to develop a policy.

He said that AboitizPower is looking at SMRs as an option because its size and flexibility will be the suitable technology for the Philippines.

“When we develop nuclear, I think social acceptability should be on the top of our list. I think there has to be some government participation when anyone develops nuclear capability,” Mr. Rubio said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rubio also said that the company is also pushing through with its plan to venture into liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“We are considering Naga as an option for our LNG site. We have a site in Naga, Cebu — the location of our old coal plant,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose