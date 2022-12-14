MSpectrum, Inc. has energized the 98.28 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar rooftop facility of North Bound Infinity Real Estate Development, Inc. in Bulacan province.

In a statement on Tuesday, the renewable energy firm also known as Spectrum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), said the project is expected to generate around 125,600 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy annually.

“As we move towards a greener future, the One Meralco Group goes beyond its mandate of delivering stable and reliable electric service to its customers,” Spectrum President and Chief Executive Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz said in the media release.

One Meralco Group houses the utility’s related entities in the energy sector.

North Bound, a storage facility provider, assists deliveries of goods and services between Metro Manila and nearby north Luzon provinces.

The solar rooftop project is expected to save up to P840,000 in energy costs annually while also reducing North Bound’s carbon footprint by an estimated 89 metric tons. The company expects to achieve operational efficiency by strengthening its sustainability commitments.

Spectrum provides tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behavior. It is backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT, Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose