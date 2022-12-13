ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. has partnered with Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd. to explore desalination projects in the Philippines.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital is eager to bring to Cebu this leading technology and world-class expertise to help address the city’s huge demand for clean, safe and sustainable drinking water,” Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao said in a statement on Monday.

Aboitiz InfraCapital has proposed to supply the Metro Cebu Water District (MWCD) with 30 million liters per day of desalinated bulk water.

The company has tapped Keppel Infrastructure to build and operate a desalination plant. Keppel will treat raw saltwater by using emerging water treatment technology to produce potable water.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital intends to help MCWD address its current water challenges by offering them a reliable and alternative water source that can provide sustainable, safe, and clean drinking water to more Cebuanos,” the company said.

Aboitiz InfraCapital is the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group.

On Monday, shares in Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. closed 0.19% higher to end at P54.10 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose