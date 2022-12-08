MORE Filipinos have become flexible in their travel plans after mobility restrictions were relaxed, according to online home-sharing platform Airbnb.

Airbnb said in a statement that its online survey showed 65% of Filipinos are more flexible in terms of their type of holidays and time of travel, while one in every four Filipinos is planning to travel without set dates within the next year.

The online survey, commissioned by Airbnb, was done by data firm YouGov from Oct. 6 to 12 involving 1,063 respondents in the Philippines.

The survey also showed that almost half of Filipino respondents said that they are likely to travel if they could find accommodation that makes longer stays easy and comfortable, while 35% pointed to destinations offering unique styles of accommodations.

The survey added that 25% of respondents think that it is a priority to have access to amenities such as a dedicated work area and fast and reliable internet connection for an easier combination of remote work and travel, while over half have shown interest in becoming Airbnb hosts to take advantage of the new demand for travel.

According to Airbnb, Pasay City was the top trending domestic destination for Filipino guests in Airbnb in the third quarter, followed by El Nido, Cebu City, Parañaque City, and Iloilo City.

“Around the world, Airbnb has seen strong growth rates of new Airbnb hosts, especially in countries with high inflation rates. Notably, 77% of Filipinos polled said they were looking for ways to offset rising costs of living,” the company said.

“The survey also shows that desire for travel remains high, with over a quarter of respondents saying that they will continue to find ways to travel even if general costs of living rise,” it added.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said that changes in long-term stays and flexible travel hint at the vital role of short-term accommodations such as Airbnb.

“This growing appetite for travel is a positive sign as tourism recovery gathers pace. More keenly, this is an opportune moment for aspiring Filipino entrepreneurs to Airbnb their homes and earn additional income to mitigate rising living costs or support their travels,” Mr. Bajaj said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave