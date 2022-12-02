SOUTH KOREA-based Hyundai Construction Equipment has recently launched an office in the Philippines as part of its expansion efforts.

In a statement, Hyundai said that the Philippine office will be under its new authorized dealer ACE Heavy Equipment Corp., which is a joint venture between Excelucent Equipment Corp. (EEC) and Advancement of Commerce for Development Corp. (ACDC).

“Both (ACDC and EEC are) involved in the local construction industry for decades. ACE is effectively now the company behind Hyundai Construction Equipment Philippines,” the company said.

Under the partnership, EEC is in charge of the distributorship of Hyundai construction equipment in Luzon and Central Visayas while ACDC is focused on Mindanao and the remaining areas in the Visayas.

ACE currently has 17 branches and offices across the Philippines as part of its store network.

According to its website, Hyundai Construction Equipment is a construction equipment manufacturer that offers products such as excavators, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, and skid loaders. The company has subsidiaries in Brazil, China, Europe, India, Indonesia, and North America. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave