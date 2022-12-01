ABOITIZ Power Corp. (AboitizPower) announced on Wednesday that its unit’s 49-megawatts (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Maco, Davao de Oro is now operational.

“AboitizPower sees battery technology as a great opportunity to address concerns about the reliability, affordability, and sustainability of energy supply,” Emmanuel V. Rubio, president and chief executive officer of AboitizPower, said in a media release.

AboitizPower, through its subsidiary Therma Marine, Inc., said that its BESS will support the Mindanao grid as it will “complement Therma’s existing diesel engine.”

It is intended for ancillary services or power reserves. Power grids tap reserve power, engaged via ancillary services contracts, when baseload power declines.

“We respond to the needs of our customers and communities while supporting economic growth by ensuring the stability of the grid,” Mr. Rubio said.

James A. Villaroman, chief renewable energy officer of AboitizPower, said during the BusinessWorld Economic Forum on Tuesday that energy storage systems will play a part in the country’s energy security.

“We’re looking at a couple of innovations to prioritize. It’s not yet really part of our goal but this storage will be critical to the energy transition. With a lot of variable renewable energy coming in, we need to address intermittency, storage needs to be part of that,” Mr. Villaroman said.

Meanwhile, renewable energy firm SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP), a joint venture between AboitizPower and SN Power of Norway, said that its 24-MW Magat BESS project at the hydroelectric power plant in Ramon, Isabela is seen operational by the first quarter of 2024, after it began construction in August.

AboitizPower is targeting to develop a total capacity of 248 MW for regulating and contingency reserves.

The power company also noted that while it has started to enter the battery market, its portfolio will be driven by renewable energy in the 10 years with an additional 3,700 MW of renewable energy.

AboitizPower is targeting to expand its Cleanergy, the company’s renewable brand in the Philippines and abroad to “help build the country’s renewable energy market and contribute to the global renewable energy goals.” — Ashley Erika O. Jose