Robinsons Land launches second mall in Nueva Ecija

PROPERTY developer Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is set to open its second mall in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija aiming to expand and cater to the booming economic centers in Central Luzon.

Robinsons Gapan is the 12th mall of the company in Northern and Central Luzon and its 54th mall nationwide.

“As a growing and rapidly developing city, Gapan is a significant location for our next Robinsons Malls as it provides us a better opportunity to serve our customers not only within the area but also those from nearby communities,” RLC Executive Vice-President Faraday D. Go said in a press release.

The full-service mall will sit in a 5-hectare property and will have over 40,000 square meters of gross floor area. It will have three floors and more than 600 parking slots for its shoppers.

“The mall will be host to an exciting mix of national and local retail and lifestyle shops, a wide selection of casual and quick-service dining options, and other fun amenities guaranteed to enhance the shopping experience of Nueva Ecijanos,” RLC said.

Among the main attractions of the mall are Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Movieworld, and Eat Street.

The mall will also house home-grown businesses like Edna’s Cakeland, NE Pacific Bakeshop, CLT Cafe, 3JR Pasalubong, and Tago Cafe.

“The mall design is inspired by the ‘rice crop’ to create a notable landmark the locals could easily identify with and call their own,” RLC said.

The shape of the rice grain will be evident in the mall’s atrium wherein the hallways will be stretching out like roots and leaves growing out of the grain.

The spacious atrium can be a venue for the city’s events, trade and art exhibits, entertainment and milestone events, it said.

The color of the mall’s facade will be a mix of brown and beige, while its interiors will have silhouettes of rice paddies pathways.

“All these and a lot more will make Robinsons Gapan not just the city’s newest attraction but also the best place for Nueva Ecijanos to experience malling like never before,” the company said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile